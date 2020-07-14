Two candidates are vying for the Republican nomination for Victoria County tax assessor-collector in the primary runoff election Tuesday.
With nearly 14 years of experience in the tax office under her belt, Ashley Hernandez, who currently works as assistant chief deputy of the motor vehicle department, has said throughout her campaign that she has proven her dedication to the tax office and has the experience to run it well.
“I genuinely have a passion for this office,” she said.
As a former Victoria City Council member, David Hagan has touted his track record as a conservative Republican and said he has the leadership abilities needed to run the office. Coming in to run the office with fresh eyes would be a benefit to Victoria County residents, he said.
“I believe that change is a good thing and is not something to be afraid of,” he said.
If elected, Hernandez said her top priority would be leading a transparent and efficient office. She said she would work to provide a professional, knowledgeable and friendly staff that is always ready to assist Victoria County residents.
Hagan said if he is elected, he would fight for lower taxes and improve customer service within the office. Additionally, he said he would look into the possibility of creating a satellite office on the north side of town to help cut down on wait times for customers.
During the primary election in March, Hernandez took about 46% of the votes and Hagan took about 35% of the votes, which put them as the frontrunners ahead of candidates Richard Williams and Gracie Sosa Mendoza.
The runoff election was originally scheduled for May 26 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The winner of Tuesday's election will face Jane Bernal, the only Democrat running for the office, in November.
