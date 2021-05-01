Two incumbents and a newcomer were elected to the Seadrift City Council during Saturday's election.
Incumbents Kenneth Reese, 74, and Geoffrey Hunt, 37, retained their seats. Incumbent, June Cantrell, 79, lost her reelection bid.
Newcomer Tracey Johnson, 45, won a position on the council with the third-highest amount of votes. Reese and Hunt got the first and second highest amount of votes, with 103 and 92, respectively.
Newcomer Kristine Metcalfe, 52, and Cantrell were defeated. Cantrell oversaw parks and recreation and civil functions as a department head.
Reese is retired, Hunt works as a harbor captain and Johnson is a sales manager.
Reese and Hunt oversee public utilities and the municipal harbor as department heads, respectively.
Results will be made official after they are canvassed by the city council.
Races for the Calhoun Port Authority and Calhoun school board were decided Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.