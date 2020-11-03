Victoria County will choose a new tax assessor-collector in Tuesday's election.
Voters will choose between Republican candidate Ashley Hernandez, 35, and Democratic candidate Jane Bernal, 62.
Tax assessor-collectors are responsible for issuing motor vehicle registration and licenses, among other duties, according to the Texas Association of Counties. They serve four-year terms.
Bernal previously worked for the county government as an assistant chief court clerk with the justice of the peace court, and worked for 26 years with both Victoria and Bloomington school districts.
Hernandez has spent more than a decade with the office she hopes to lead, and her current title is assistant chief deputy of the motor vehicle department.
Both candidates want to succeed longtime tax assessor-collector Rena Scherer, who began working for the county in 1993 and is retiring at the end of her term. Scherer has endorsed Hernandez.
