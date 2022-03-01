Two candidates, incumbent John Miller and challenger Micah Patton, will face off for the Republican nomination for Victoria County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.
Miller, who was first elected in 2015, said his more than 20 years of law enforcement and criminal justice experience as a former reserve deputy of the Victoria County Sheriff's Office, constable for Precinct 4 and Justice of The Peace for Precinct 4 make him qualified to continue as JP.
He said having that experience as part of the sheriff's office and being a constable helped prepare him for many of the responsibilities of a JP.
As JP, Miller has over 200 hours of continuing education for the position and is one of the few justices of the peace to handle two different airplane crashes and work with the multiple governmental agencies associated with incidents of that nature.
If re-elected, Miller plans to continue doing the same work has been doing as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.
Patton, a Victoria resident, said his experience as a sales representative and business manger and his criminal justice degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi gives him the experience necessary to be successful as Justice of the Peace Precinct 4.
As a business manager and sale representative for 18 years, Patton managed budgets, negotiated with people and worked to find solutions.
If elected, Patton hopes to look for ways to implement more technology in the court to expedite the cases it has to handle such as traffic tickets that aren't nearly as personal as other cases. He would also like to put a focus on better addressing truancies and evictions.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
