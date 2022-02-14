Victoria County
- Number of people voted Monday: 284 (Republicans: 253; Democrats: 31)
- Number of people voted in person so far: 284
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 1,982
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 0
- Total number of people voted so far: 284
Early voting
- The main location for early voting in Victoria, the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, through Feb. 25.
- Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until Election Day, or hand delivered only on Election Day.
- The last day to apply for a mail in ballot is Friday.
- To be eligible to vote by mail in ballot, the voter must meet one of the following criteria: be 65 years of age or older by Election Day; have a disability which prevents the voter from entering a polling location; be confined, but not convicted of a felony offense; be absent from the county during early voting and on Election Day.
- Applications are available at the elections office or at www.vctxelections.org.
Identification needed to vote
- Voters must bring a form of ID to vote in person. Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, personal ID card, license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID, U.S. citizenship certificate or U.S. passport.
- For more information, email the Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office at elections@vctx.org or call 361-576-0124.
