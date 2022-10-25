Total voters in Victoria County: 56,411

Early voting in person Tuesday: 1,196

Early voting in person total to date: 2,371

Total ballots mailed to date: 2,621

Ballots returned Tuesday: 12

Returned to date: 1,354

Total votes cast in person and by mail: 3,725

Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4 for early voting.

If you have applied for Annual Application Ballot by Mail, ballots may be returned by mail now until the day of the election or hand delivered only on Election Day.

Sample ballots are available on the election office’s website vctxelections.org.

For more information, contact the elections office at 361-576-0124 or email them at elections@vctx.org.

