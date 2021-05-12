As of Wednesday, two residents of Victoria’s District 3 have filed for a position on the ballot for the July 3 special election to replace Councilman Jeff Bauknight.
After being reelected on May 1, Bauknight announced his plans to run for mayor, thus forfeiting his seat on the City Council. Bauknight has represented District 3, the northernmost district in the city, since 2013.
Aaron Franco, 26, filed as a candidate Wednesday morning.
Franco previously ran against Bauknight for the District 3 seat in May’s election. He received 21% of the votes and lost to Bauknight. The experience taught him a lot about himself, he said, and about what the community wants.
Franco moved to Victoria in 2019 to become the financial center manager for the new Frost Bank. He said the city quickly became home for him.
If elected, Franco would be the youngest City Council member. He believes that would be an advantage.
“I can offer a different perspective on what people of the younger generation are looking for in their city.”
He also hopes to find ways to support residents of Victoria experiencing homelessness.
Duane Crocker, 51, also filed Wednesday for a place on the District 3 ballot. A native of Victoria, Crocker has been practicing law in the city since 1994.
“Increasingly, I think we’ve seen that local government is just so important and has a real direct impact on our lives,” said Crocker. “Victoria citizens deserve strong, commonsense, fiscally conservative representation in city government, and I am confident I can provide that for District 3.”
Crocker said he didn’t consider running in the May 1 election against Bauknight because he thought Bauknight represented the district well.
He sees the city’s master plans as one of the biggest challenges the city is facing right now. If elected, he would like to help see that process to completion.
“City government has certain functions,” he said, listing roads, infrastructure and public safety as some of those key functions. “I think those (master) plans need to focus on those. How do we provide those essential functions in the most cost effective and impactful way?”
Crocker has previously served on the governing boards of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, the Boys and Girls Club of Victoria and the VISD Education Foundation, as well as on multiple teams at Parkway Church, where he is a member. He said those experiences have taught him the importance of teamwork.
“One of the big lessons from serving on those types of boards is you realize the value of teamwork,” Crocker said. “You have a collected group of individuals, and if they’re working toward the same goal, they’re more likely to achieve it.”
Those interested in running for the District 3 seat can submit an application to be on the ballot with the City Secretary’s Office until 5 p.m. May 24.
