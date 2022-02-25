Victoria County
- Total Voters in Victoria County: 55,673
- Number of people voted Friday: 957 (Republicans: 817; Democrats: 140)
- Number of people voted in person: 4,146 (Republicans: 2,752; Democrats: 437)
- Number of ballots mailed: 2,281
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 1,309 (Republicans: 948; Democrats: 361
- Total number of people voted so far: 5,455
Early voting
- Early voting for the March 1 Republican and Democratic Party primaries has ended.
- Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until Tuesday, or hand delivered only on primary election day.
- Voters are not putting their ID on ballots when returned. Voters who failed to do this are receiving a notice and have until March 1 to correct the problem. As of Friday, 287 ballots are in danger of being rejected if they are not corrected by election day.
Election Day
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Identification needed to vote
- Voters must bring a form of ID to vote in person. These include: a driver’s license, personal ID card, license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID, U.S. citizenship certificate or U.S. passport.
- For more information, email the Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office at elections@vctx.org or call 361-576-0124.
