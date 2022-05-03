- Total voters in Victoria County: 55,794
- Early voting in person Tuesday: 489
- Early voting in person total to date: 1.772
- Total ballots mailed to date: 2,282
- Ballots returned Tuesday: 9
- Returned to date: 1,362
- Total votes cast in person and by mail: 3,134 (5.6%)
Early voting has ended
Polls will be open Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
If you have applied for Annual Application Ballot by Mail, Ballots may be return by mail now until Election Day or hand delivered only on Election Day.
Sample ballots are available on the election office’s website vctxelections.org.
For more information, contact the elections office at 576-0124 or email us at elections@vctx.org
