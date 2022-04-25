Total voters in Victoria County: 55,794
Early voting in person Monday: 120
Early voting in person total to date: 120
Total ballots mailed to date 2,276
Ballots returned Monday: 496
Returned to date 516
Total votes cast in person and by mail: 636
Early voting ends May 3. Voting is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St. Classroom A. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 2-3.
If you have applied for Annual Application Ballot by Mail, Ballots may be return by mail now until Election Day or hand delivered only on Election Day. The elections office is accepting applications to vote by mail. Qualified voters may submit a written application through April 26 to receive their ballot-by-mail for the election. To be eligible to vote by mail you must meet one of the following criteria: 65 years of age or older by Election Day; have a disability which prevents you from entering a polling location; confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense; absent from the county during the early voting period and on Election Day. Applications are available at the elections office or you may download an application at vctxelections.org.
Sample ballots will be available on the election office’s website vctxelections.org.
For more information, contact the elections office at 576-0124 or email us at elections@vctx.org
