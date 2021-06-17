Special Election
Total voters in Victoria County:
- 36,752
Number of people voted Thursday:
- 199
Number of people voted in person so far:
- 331
Number of ballots mailed so far:
- 1,961
Number of mailed ballots back so far:
- 630
Total number of people voted so far:
- 961
Early voting will continue through June 29 in the special election for Victoria mayor and city council District 3. Voting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 205 N Navarro St., will be from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays through June 25 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. June 28-29.
A photo Id is required to vote in this election.
All city of Victoria voters are eligible to vote for mayor. Voters in voting precincts 21, 25, and 33 can vote for mayor and councilmember District 3.
Source: Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office
