Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107
Early voting in person
Total vote Friday: 289
Total vote to date: 1,526
Early voting by mail
Total mailed: 198
Returned Friday: 6
Returned to date: 78
Total votes cast: 1,604 (2.9%)
Early voting continues from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the county’s 29 polling locations.
Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.
Sample ballots are available on the election administrator’s website: vctxelections.org.