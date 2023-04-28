Election day
Richard Kessler, 65, shows off his “I Voted” sticker after voting early in Victoria in November.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Total registered voters in Victoria County: 55,107

Early voting in person

Total vote Friday: 289

Total vote to date: 1,526

Early voting by mail

Total mailed: 198

Returned Friday: 6

Returned to date: 78

Total votes cast: 1,604 (2.9%)

Early voting continues from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.

Election day polling from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. at the county’s 29 polling locations.

Mail in ballots may be returned by mail now until election day or hand delivered only on election day.

Sample ballots are available on the election administrator’s website: vctxelections.org.

