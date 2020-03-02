Victoria County’s elections administrator Margetta Hill said she doesn’t expect a significant voter turnout for the primary election on Tuesday.
About 55,000 Victoria County residents were registered to vote ahead of the primary election.
Although it is a presidential election year, Hill said she didn’t expect the turnout to be much greater than usual until the general election in November.
Though 51,000 Victoria County residents were registered to vote in the 2016 primary election, only about 16,000 did. That November, however, about 31,000 residents voted out of about 54,500 who were registered.
“The trend shows more people vote in the general election than in the primary,” Hill said.
Votes that come in by mail or during early voting often determine the election results, Hill said, because more people vote early than on Election Day. Hill said that although she doesn’t expect a considerable voter turnout, she hopes people do exercise their right to vote.
“People have no right to complain if they don’t vote – a right that many people died for,” she said. “A lot of people don’t think it matters, but it does.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.