Voters in the two rural Victoria County school districts will cast votes Tuesday in elections for the Nursery and Bloomington school districts' board of trustees.

In Nursery, voters will choose between Brianne Harryman, a physical therapist and Nursery Elementary PTO board member, and John McNeill, an emergency medicine doctor.

The winner of that election will fill one of the Nursery school board's at-large seats.

In Bloomington, voters will choose between re-electing E.R. Saenz, a process operator at Formosa Plastics and a sitting school board member, or replacing him with John Ellsworth, a retired Texas Department of Transportation employee.

The winner of that election will fill the Bloomington school board's Place 3 seat.

Twenty-seven percent of voters in Victoria County voted during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.