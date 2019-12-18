David Harris is running for reelection as constable in Precinct 5 of Calhoun County.
The 45-year-old Port O'Connor resident will be unopposed on the Republican ticket in the March 3 primary.
"I ran for the constable position because it was a position that needed to be filled and I have the training, education and background to fulfill the position and serve the residents of Port O'Connor and Precinct 5," he said.
Harris served eight years in the state guard before going into paramedicine and firefighting. Prior to being elected constable, he was a reserve deputy for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.
"I worked all over the state and it was a natural transition for me into law enforcement, in terms of working with other first responders," Harris said.
While serving as constable, he also volunteers with the Port O'Connor Volunteer Department and works with a physician from MyDoc services.
Harris said he enjoys being out in the community, speaking with people and protecting the citizens and property of Calhoun County.
"The past few years have been a wonderful experience. I made drug arrests, assisted the United States Coast Guard, helped educate the citizens in Port O'Connor on safety and responded to calls for service," he said.
Harris looks forward to continuing to work with other county agencies to help control crime and serve the community, he said.
