Two Calhoun County residents are hoping to unseat a longtime Calhoun Port Authority board member in an upcoming election.
District 1 incumbent Shields A. “Tony” Holladay Sr. has served on the board for more than a quarter of a century. He will face Casey Sharp and Marvin “Marty” Strakos in the May 1 election.
This is the second board election since the port came under fire for hiring disgraced former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold to be its lobbyist, just a month after he resigned from Congress amid public criticism for using taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint.
The Victoria Advocate sued the port in 2018 because Farenthold was hired without the public’s knowledge. Farenthold eventually resigned from his role at the port, and the lawsuit was dismissed but not before the controversy brought the port under public scrutiny.
Two of the people who were on the board when Farenthold was hired were removed by the public in 2019 elections, when Luis De La Garza and Jasper “Jay” Cuellar beat longtime incumbents Randy L. Boyd and Dell R. Weathersby by wide margins for their District 4 and District 2 seats.
J.C. Melcher Jr., another longtime incumbent, ran unopposed and was unanimously chosen by the board to serve as chairman, a role previously held by Boyd.
Casey Sharp
Originally from Victoria, Sharp, 42, said he is running because he believes the port needs change. Sharp was particularly disappointed in board members’ handling of Farenthold, he said.
“I think they were prideful and their pride got in the way of making the right decisions,” Sharp said. “Anybody that was there during that time either kept their silence or were part of that. Either way, I don’t agree with it, and I think they should be removed from office … the decisions they made in the past weren’t in the best interest of the people or the port.”
Sharp has more than two decades of maritime and industrial experience. He spent about 14 years working as a vessel captain and in management for a deep-water seismic company that did oil exploration all over the world, he said. In management, he heavily dealt with clients, safety and security.
“I’ve managed big jobs for a lot of bigger companies, and I’m familiar with the ways they operate. I’m not just talking about the dollars. I’m also talking about the safety culture and management culture,” he said.
Sharp has worked in the marine traffic division for Formosa Plastics Co.’s Point Comfort facility for the last decade. He said he is regularly at the port, loading barges and ships.
If elected, Sharp plans to prioritize transparency, community involvement and the modernization of the port’s safety and management cultures, he said.
“The port is growing and that is a great thing,” he said. “I’d like to see more transparency and them (the board) more involved in the community. There are people who don’t even know there is a port over there. All they talk about is all the money they got, but what do they do for the community?”
Marvin “Marty” Strakos
Strakos, 44, was born and raised in Port Lavaca.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University — Corpus Christi and owns his own business, Coastline Trailers, which manufactures aluminum boat trailers in Seadrift.
Strakos said he is running for the District 1 seat because he wants to make a difference in the community. His background in the marine industry would enable him to bring to the board knowledge about ports and the local bay systems, he said.
“I have seen our county grow by leaps and bounds, and I want to help be apart of that,” he said. “I believe in giving back and lending a helping hand, and I feel that this is the way to do it.”
Shields A. “Tony” Holladay Sr.
Holladay, 76, has served on the board since 1993 and been the board’s secretary for the last four years. He said he is proud of lowering the port’s tax rate to 0.0001% for Calhoun County residents, helping increase port business and aiding in the creation of more job opportunities for residents.
“We don’t collect much money from the citizens of Calhoun County. We make our money with the ships coming in and out,” he said. “And that is what I want to continue doing.”
Holladay is retired but said he likes to stay busy. Most recently, he oversaw construction of the Calhoun Chemical plant, he said.
Prior to retirement, Holladay spent 25 years building drilling pads in the oilfields and a decade working as a superintendent for Bauer Dredging Company, where he led the construction of a port in Mexico, he said.
Board candidates’ names were drawn from an envelope at the Calhoun Port Authority Monday afternoon to determine the order in which they will appear on the ballot.
Sharp will appear first, followed by Strakos and Holladay.
Uncontested candidates
The District 5 seat, held by Johnny Perez, and District 6 seat, held by H.C. “Tony” Wehmeyer, Jr., are also up for election, but both candidates who applied to run for the seats are running unopposed.
District 5 incumbent Perez has filed to run for reelection after being appointed to the seat. Perez was appointed to the board in 2018 to fill the remainder of Aron Luna’s term after Luna resigned in July 2018 while facing several criminal charges that were unrelated to his service at the port.
Perez told the Advocate that he had learned a lot since joining the board and wants to continue working to attract business to the port.
Wehmeyer did not file for reelection. He has served on the board for several decades and said he decided not to run for reelection because of his age.
“It is time to stop when you’re 86 and 1/2 years old,” he said. “When you’re that old, you have one slip, fall and you break your hip … I didn’t want to start off and something like that happen and they have to replace me, so I just decided I’m not going to run anymore.”
Dan Krueger is running unopposed for the District 6 board seat. The 67-year-old declined to comment on his candidacy or provide any information on why he decided to run, his background or experience. He also declined to contribute a photo of himself.
Krueger is retired and lives in Port Lavaca, according to his application for candidacy.
