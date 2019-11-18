David Hall is seeking reelection for Calhoun County Present 3 Commission, an office he was elected to in 2016.
"I have a lot of years left in me and I believe I can do a lot more good," he said. “It doesn’t matter what our party affiliations are, there is still a thing called common decency and treating everybody with respect."
The 48-year-old Republican retired from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department to serve as a commissioner. He has more than two decades of law enforcement experience and lives in Port Lavaca.
Hall has earned multiple grants for both Precinct 3 and county-wide improvements during the last three years, which he said reflect the dedication he has to improving the lives of citizens in his community.
He is proud to have landed a $235,000 grant from the state health department to improve mosquito control county-wide, a $198,000 grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife to upgrade Chocolate Bayou boat ramp, a $175,000 CEPRA grant for engineering of Magnolia Beach erosion and a $35,000 grant from Rebuild Texas to upgrade fuel capacity at the Prescient 3 barn.
If reelected, Hall said he plans to continue working on erosion and bring roadways "not just up to standard, but beyond standard."
Residents can learn more about Hall by contacting him at 361-552-9242 or email him at david.hall@calhouncotx.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.