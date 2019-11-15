William "Billy" Billings is seeking reelection for Calhoun County Present 2 Constable, an office he has held since 2009.
"It is a way that I can serve my community and keep friends and family safe," he said. "It is just one of those jobs that to do it, you've got to love doing it."
Billings, 42, is who is a Democrat. He was born and raised in the county and has lengthy law enforcement experience. He graduated from Texas A&M in Corpus Christi with a bachelor of science degree in 2000 before graduating from the Victoria Police Academy in 2006. He has held a master's peace officer's certification for several years.
"I serve a lot of civil process papers, work traffic, execute warrants and assist the sheriff's department and Port Lavaca PD in anyway I can," he said.
A resident of Six Mile, Billings was first elected to the office when he was 32 years old. He is an insurance agent.
Serving as a constable for three terms has allowed him to maintain and exercises a solid understand of the law, he said.
Residents can learn more about Billings by contacting him at 361-550-7734 or email him at billy.billings@calhouncotx.org.
