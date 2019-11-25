Plavius “Tyrone” Harris decided to embark on a new challenge this year and run for Calhoun County Precinct 1 Constable in the 2020 elections.
The 46-year-old Republican said he has thought about running for public office in the past but did not decide to put his name on the ballot until community members told him he would be good for the role.
“Our county is growing, and we have to make sure we are a part of the growth and building strong communities for everyone,” he said. “I pledge to listen; participate; and, above all, work with residents, police, (the) sheriff and others to create a dialogue of safety, transparency and opportunity.”
Harris, who lives in Port Lavaca, has been with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years and has served as a sergeant for the last seven years.
He graduated from Cuero High School before studying at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and graduating from the Victoria College Police Academy in 2017.
Harris said he has witnessed a positive shift in the way law enforcement interacts with his community and that he has the honor, integrity, heart and experience to continue enhancing those interactions and relationships as a constable.
“Being a constable is not a passive position,” he said. “It’s a position that requires long hours and a willingness to change a broken system. I will take responsibility for what happens under my leadership, ensure transparency and restore public faith.”
