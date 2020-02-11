The three candidates seeking the office of Victoria County commissioner for Precinct 3 agree that a forensic audit of the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery spending is needed.
“If we’re going to be transparent, we need to look at ourselves and each other and we need to step forward,” said incumbent Commissioner Gary Burns during a debate hosted by the Advocate on Feb. 4. “If we make a mistake, admit it. Own it.”
Burns, who voted at the court’s Feb. 3 meeting against a financial audit done by a certified accounting firm, has been advocating for a forensic audit that will examine more than finances and look into policies and procedures. A forensic audit is a recognized and defined business term that was not contained in the motion of the resolution approved at the commissioners’ Feb. 3 meeting.
Financial experts describe a forensic audit as one that goes beyond a standard financial audit, examining policies and procedures, interviewing individuals and making recommendations.
“If we made a mistake, fess up and let’s plan and correct this mistake, and not make it again, and plan for the future,” Burns said.
James Kurth, a military veteran and Victoria native, said the recommendation for a forensic audit is a great one.
“I do agree that we need to move forward and have some second set of eyes and determine what’s our best path forward for the next disaster,” he said.
Former Victoria County employee James Soderholtz said he felt the three candidates clearly agreed that “an investigation is prevalent and needs to be done.”
“If it’s called a forensic investigation, then so be it,” he said. “What needs to be found out is the truth. We need to know what was done, who did it and why.”
Burns said his continued call for a thorough audit is necessary so the county doesn’t “give out blank checks” and make the same mistakes when the next disaster hits. He said there is a chance to regain the public’s trust back if “we don’t try to blow smoke and just do this little simple audit.”
Kurth said, however, that blanks checks are only given “when you don’t review all the payroll that’s given in the agenda packet.” It’s expected that elected officials review all of the information related to county payments, he said, and not assume that the auditing department did its job.
“Trust, but verify; delegate, but check up and follow up,” he said.
At the commissioners Feb. 10 meeting, the commissioners authorized County Judge Ben Zeller to define the scope of the pending audit, though disagreement remained over whether the plan for the scope qualifies the audit as a forensic one. Zeller, who said the audit done by a certified public accounting firm is a forensic audit, will present his draft for the scope to the court for final approval.
During the Feb. 4 debate, the three candidates addressed rumors that Kurth has been put up to run against Burns because of his differing opinions from the rest of the court. Kurth said he’s heard similar rumors that he is part of the court’s “puppetry,” but said the rumors are false.
“I can tell you before God and man and woman, I wrestled with this decision between me and God,” he said. “I didn’t want to have to do this, but I felt a calling, and when God calls you to do something, you go for it.”
Burns said it’s clear there is some division among the court, but he doesn’t plan to stop advocating for what he thinks is right.
“I’m not sure how to fix it, but I’m not backing down,” he said.
Also during the debate, each candidate shared what they think makes them the best choice for the job.
Burns, who was first elected in 2004, said it has been an honor and privilege to serve the county. He said all elected officials make promises when running for office, which often include supporting economic development and spending tax dollars like you’d spend your own. He said he can confidently say he’s kept the promises he’s made.
“I’ve addressed these issues,” he said.
Burns recalled his fight to keep the juvenile detention center open and his efforts to establish a regional veteran’s center to service area veterans among important work he’s done as a commissioner. He said his decades of business experience and his ability to think outside the box make him more experienced than his opponents for the office.
Kurth, who served for more than two decades in the Texas Army National Guard, U.S. Navy and U.S. Army and as a senior military analyst, said he has a strong desire to continue to serve the country and Victoria County. He said his years of military experience taught him to “lead from the trenches” made him well-prepared to use his problem-solving skills as a commissioner.
Kurth added that he believes proactive leadership “is more than just a catchy phrase.” He said he believes road and bridge taxes are too high and that there is too much money sitting in the reserve fund, and he said he wants to be a more responsive commissioner.
“For me, part of being a leader is getting results,” he said.
Soderholtz said he feels it’s time for change on the court. He worked for more than 17 years as a supervisor in the environmental division of the Victoria County Public Health Department, during which he looked at county operations, the county’s budget and how things work.
As a commissioner, he said he’d address road and drainage issues as well as property taxes. He said sometimes he feels “we need to throw a lasso around our county appraisal district” because values don’t always seem to be assessed correctly, and the appraisal district should have to justify the values to the public.
“I want to work for you,” he said. “I want to be transparent. I want to be there for you, the taxpayer, so that you know where your tax dollars are being spent. And you know those tax dollars are being spent wisely.”
The primary election is March 3.
