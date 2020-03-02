Four Republican candidates are seeking their party's nomination to become Victoria County's next sheriff.
The candidates are Philip Dennis, a Marine Corps veteran and jail administrator; Dale Fowler, a Victoria business leader and SWAT team member; Justin Marr, who sheriff's sergeant has risen in the ranks in the Victoria County Jail; and Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, a Victoria police detective.
The office was vacated after former sheriff T. Micheal O'Connor was sworn in as the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. He received an appointment from President Donald Trump.
The winner of Tuesday's primary will be unopposed in November's general election.
Should county commissioners decide to, they could appoint that winner to serve as interim sheriff until November.
Dennis is a former Victoria County sheriff's captain, SWAT commander and career peace officer of 23 years.
As a current Calhoun County deputy with years of jail management experience, Dennis said he would improve staffing for patrol efforts as well as the Victoria County Jail.
He also wishes to increase mental health training for jail employees and offer more employment opportunities for returning veterans.
Fowler is a senior SWAT member and president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp. He was also endorsed by O'Connor.
He said he hopes to maintain the safety in Victoria County and continue an approach for proactive law enforcement begun by O'Connor.
Marr is a career Victoria County sheriff's peace officer who has risen in the ranks during his 21 years there.
Since starting in the jail, Marr has moved onto the enforcement unit, where he serves as a patrol leader.
He also serves as a field training officer and has about 10 years of experience with the SWAT team.
Marr hopes to improve an employee shortage, which he said has resulted from the lack of a step pay and promotion plans.
Rendon-Wasicek is a Victoria police detective who would become the first female sheriff in the county if elected.
She has promised to focus on bringing additional technology to the office.
Rendon-Wasicek, who has the most law enforcement training hours of the four candidates, said she will bring to bear a host of professional relationships cultivated with local, state and federal officials.
