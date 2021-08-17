Victoria City Council candidate Chad Hall was let go from his position as general manager of Regional Steel on Aug. 11, said Sherry McShaffry president and owner of the company.
During his time at Regional Steel, Hall served as a human resources coordinator, operations manager and, eventually, general manager. While there, Hall created a quality control program, which saved the company thousands, was recognized in an issue of Leadership Excellence Magazine, and was ranked 11th in Top Corporate Leader Over 35 in 2018, among other accomplishments.
When reached Tuesday, McShaffry would not comment on why the company let Hall go last week.
“When (Elton Calhoun) passed away things fell to his family that wanted to take things in a different direction," said Hall. "It’s just new management or new ownership. Just like an NFL team, whenever a new owner comes in, he wants his own head coach. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”
Hall said he was grateful for the 15 years he worked side-by-side with Calhoun.
"He was a wonderful mentor and friend, and I miss him dearly," he said. "I look forward to and am excited for the next big opportunity coming our way."
Hall is running against Duane Crocker to represent District 3 on City Council in a special runoff election. The election is Saturday.
