Voters in Calhoun County will head to the polls Saturday to select new municipal officials in three cities and new board members for a port authority.
City candidates will be decided in Seadrift, Port Lavaca and Point Comfort.
In Port Lavaca, voters will decide between two District 1 council member candidates.
Up for election are Daniel Aguirre and Mike McGuirre. Incumbent Council Member Jerry Smith is not seeking reelection.
In Seadrift, three at-large alderpersons will be picked from a pool of four candidates.
And in Point Comfort, another three alderpersons will be elected from a total of five candidates.
For the Calhoun Port Authority, incumbent District 3 Board Member J.C. Melcher faces challenger Justin Weaver.
The Calhoun Port Authority plays an important role in supporting Texas industries through the transportation of cargo through the Matagorda Ship Channel and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, according to the port authority's website/