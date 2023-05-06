Calhoun County voters picked officials in three cities and a new board member for the port authority on Saturday.
In Port Lavaca, council candidate Daniel Aguirre defeated Mike McGuire. Aguirre took about 69.2% of the vote to McGuire's 30.3%.
In Seadrift, three at-large aldermen were picked from a pool of four candidates. Headed to the council are candidates Kenneth Reese, Tracey Johnson and Geoff Hunt. Candidate Howard Heath was not elected.
In Point Comfort, three at-large aldermen were also selected from a pool of five candidates.
Laura Kurtz, Johnny Warren and Carroll Kneupper were elected. Paul McKelvy and Kelli Hynes were not elected.
In the Calhoun Port Authority election, challenger Justin Weaver defeated incumbent District 3 Board Member J.C. Melcher.
Weaver took 80.8% of the vote. Melcher took 19.2%.
The Calhoun Port Authority plays an important role in supporting Texas industries through the transportation of cargo through the Matagorda Ship Channel and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, according to the port authority's website.