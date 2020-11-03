The following city and school elections will also be held Tuesday.
Goliad City Council
Mayor, Brenda L. Moses, Trudia Preston, Robin Alaniz; Alderman, 2 to be elected, Mary Theresa Gleinser, Yvonne Ramirez, Mary Jacob Burns.
Special election – Proposition to legalize bingo for charitable purposes
Goliad School Board
District 1, Don Lee Gonzalez, Daniel San Miguel; District 2 – Jason Howard, Arthur Luco.
Jackson County
Palacios School Board
Position 5, Ron Laws, Karen Bolbyl; Position 4 (special election), Jason Miller, Brian Busby, Tom Warner.
Refugio County
Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Director Place 3, Bob Koonce, Misty Skrobarcek.
Woodsboro City Special Election
Adoption of local sales and use tax at rate of 2 %.
Bayside City Council
Mayor, Sharon Scott, Donna M. Easton.
Calhoun County
POC Improvement District, 3 to be elected, Erny McDonough, Ed Hall, John “Red” Childers, David Randolph, Steve Baczewski, Nathan T. O’Neill.
Lavaca County
Hallettsville City Council
Mayor, Alice Jo Summers, Gordon G. Clark; Alderman 1, Michelle C Lanni, Elmo Grant; Alderman 3, Trent Skelton, Mark Hartig.
Shiner School Board
Place 4, John Davidson, Christine Presley, Max Moore, Denise Overton, Craig Fric.
Special Election —Proposal, bond Issue for $1.980,000 bond program.
Moulton City Council
Council Place 3, Donald Wagner, Kelly Moeller.
Special election — Reauthorization of local sales/use tax 1/2 of a percent for maintenance and street repair.
Moulton School Board
Place 4, Derba Luksousky, Nan Pilat; Place 5, Carol Dvorak, Belinda White Putska.
Sweet Home School Board
Place 3, Johnny Turk, Debbie Drozd, Amy Chudej Picha; Place 4, Jeff Points, P.J. DeLaRosa.
