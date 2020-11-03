Generic Election
Buy Now

The following city and school elections will also be held Tuesday.

Goliad City Council

Mayor, Brenda L. Moses, Trudia Preston, Robin Alaniz; Alderman, 2 to be elected, Mary Theresa Gleinser, Yvonne Ramirez, Mary Jacob Burns. 

Special election – Proposition to legalize bingo for charitable purposes

Goliad School Board

District 1, Don Lee Gonzalez, Daniel San Miguel; District 2 – Jason Howard, Arthur Luco.

Jackson County

Palacios School Board

Position 5, Ron Laws, Karen Bolbyl; Position 4 (special election), Jason Miller,  Brian Busby, Tom Warner.

Refugio County

Refugio County Memorial Hospital

Director Place 3, Bob Koonce, Misty Skrobarcek.

Woodsboro City Special Election

Adoption of local sales and use tax at rate of 2 %.

Bayside City Council

Mayor, Sharon Scott, Donna M. Easton.

Calhoun County

POC Improvement District, 3 to be elected, Erny McDonough, Ed Hall, John “Red” Childers, David Randolph, Steve Baczewski, Nathan T. O’Neill.

Lavaca County

Hallettsville City Council

Mayor, Alice Jo Summers, Gordon G. Clark; Alderman 1, Michelle C Lanni, Elmo Grant; Alderman 3, Trent Skelton, Mark Hartig.

Shiner School Board

Place 4, John Davidson, Christine Presley, Max Moore, Denise Overton, Craig Fric.

Special Election —Proposal, bond Issue for $1.980,000 bond program.

Moulton City Council

Council Place 3, Donald Wagner, Kelly Moeller.

Special election — Reauthorization of local sales/use tax 1/2 of a percent for maintenance and street repair.

Moulton School Board

Place 4, Derba Luksousky, Nan Pilat; Place 5, Carol Dvorak, Belinda White Putska.

Sweet Home School Board

Place 3, Johnny Turk, Debbie Drozd, Amy Chudej Picha; Place 4, Jeff Points, P.J. DeLaRosa.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.