Early voting results showed U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud leading Maclovio Perez in the race to represent Texas’s 27th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Cloud, a Republican who has held his seat in the U.S. House since 2018, took 57.8% of the early vote reported as of 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, while Perez, the Democratic nominee and a former broadcast newsman, took 42.2%.
Those results are from the voters who voted during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4.
Results from the Election Day vote and the rest of the district's early votes are expected to soon follow; voting precincts closed at 7 p.m.
There was virtually no public polling on the race, but election analysts consider it to be a safe Republican seat.
This is the first general election in the newly redrawn 27th District, which stretches from Nueces County up to the south half of Bastrop County. It also includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Refugio and Lavaca counties.
Cloud and Perez represent different wings of American politics. Cloud is a critic of the Biden administration's immigration strategy and advocates for an "America first" energy policy.
"One of the biggest factors leading to what we're seeing in the economy has been the energy policies that are going on, and that's something that our district is intimately tied to," he said Friday. "But the energy policies that we've seen embraced for the last couple years are really backwards."
Cloud is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his reelection campaign in December, and he spoke at Trump's rally in Robstown last month.
Perez takes a different approach when discussing immigration, pointing to the history of the United States' involvement in Latin American nations' politics and economies as one of immigration's root causes.
"You can't just blame the little guys that are starving and looking for food, you ought to look at the bigger picture and see why this happened, and it happened because of our screwing around," he said Friday.
Tuesday’s midterm elections decided the makeup of the U.S. Congress for the second half of Biden's presidential term. Both candidates emphasized those high stakes in the lead up to Election Day.
"We are literally in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation,” Cloud said.
Cloud, who sits on the U.S. House's agriculture and oversight committees, previously said that if Republicans take control of the House, they would look at bringing accountability to what he described as "corruption" related to the border.
"From the oversight perspective, we'll be able to begin to follow the money," he said.
Cloud supported objections against some states’ 2020 presidential electoral votes in 2021.
Perez echoed Biden and others' concerns about threats to American democracy, and said he would support legislation meant to strengthen voting and civil rights.
"I think we're at the verge of authoritarianism one party rule, that's what I think," he said.
The winner will take office Jan. 3, with the rest of the 118th Congress.