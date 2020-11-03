Republican incumbent U.S. Representative District 27 Michael Cloud appeared to be headed back to Washington after earning 63% of the vote as of 12:50 a.m. Wednesday with 295 of 321 precincts reporting.
His challengers, Democrat Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente, of Corpus Christi and Victoria; and Libertarian Phil Gray, of Corpus Christi; received 35% and 2% of the vote, respectively, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
Cloud has served one full term as the representative for the district and before that as the Victoria County Republican party chair.
He recently introduced the Emergency Savings Account Act, Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, Small Business Emergency Savings Account Act and legislation for a new Federal Sunset Commission.
The 27th Congressional District stretches from Corpus Christi through Victoria and on to Bay City along the coast. A corridor of the district’s boundaries also extends almost to Lockhart.
In the Congressional District 34 race, Democratic incumbent Filemon B. Vela led challengers Republican Rey Gonzalez, Libertarian Anthony Cristo and Independent Chris B. Royal.
Vela, of Brownsville, had taken about 54.3% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Gonzalez, of the Rio Grande Valley, had received about 43%, Cristo, of Cibolo, had received about 1.6% and Royal, of Brownsville, had received about 1.1% of the vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
The 34th district includes DeWitt and Goliad counties. It stretches south to the Rio Grande Valley and the border, wrapping around and not including Corpus Christi.
The 117th congressional session begins Jan. 3.
