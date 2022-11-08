U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud has a dominant lead over Maclovio Perez in Texas’s 27th Congressional District race, with some results still flowing in as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Cloud, a Republican who has held his seat in the U.S. House since 2018, had secured 64.4% of the vote reported, while Perez, the Democratic nominee and a former broadcast newsman, had 35.7%.
285 out of 330 precincts had reported their results, and the Associated Press and several major television news networks hadcalled the race for Cloud.
At a Victoria County GOP results watch party Tuesday night, Cloud reiterated the priorities he’s espoused throughout the campaign, focusing on inflation, energy policy and the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The American people are really struggling on a lot of fronts right now,” he said. “Our economy is in shambles, inflation is really hurting people at the kitchen table, where you have to decide between fuel and food. That’s something that we right now as Americans shouldn’t have to be dealing with.”
Cloud also criticized the Biden administration's handling of what he described as a crisis on the U.S.’s southern border.
“Here in Texas, we know how bad the border is for the American people, for the communities across Texas especially,” he said. “You’re looking at 100,000 fentanyl deaths because this administration refuses to secure the border.”
Cloud is planning on returning to Washington early Wednesday morning, he said, but even if Tuesday’s elections result in the GOP taking control of Congress, they would still have to deal with a Democratic President.
“Obviously, looking at the White House still having the veto authority, some of the issues and policies we’d like to get done, it’s going to be a fight,” he said. “But one of the things we can do immediately is stop the massive trillions of dollars of wasteful spending that has led to this massive inflation.”
He also reiterated his focus on the House’s oversight authority on election night, which he said would be “quite revealing.”
Previously, Cloud said that if Republicans take control of the House, they would look at bringing accountability to what he described as “corruption” related to the border. He currently sits on the U.S. House’s agriculture and oversight committees.
2022’s election, which Cloud was widely expected to win, was the first in the newly redrawn 27th District, which stretches from Nueces County up to the south half of Bastrop County. It also includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Refugio and Lavaca counties.
Cloud and Perez represented different wings of American politics. Cloud is a critic of the Biden administration’s immigration strategy and advocates for an “America first” energy policy.
“One of the biggest factors leading to what we’re seeing in the economy has been the energy policies that are going on, and that’s something that our district is intimately tied to,” he said Friday. “But the energy policies that we’ve seen embraced for the last couple years are really backwards.”
Cloud is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed his reelection campaign in December, and he spoke at Trump’s rally in Robstown last month.
Perez takes a different approach when discussing immigration, pointing to the history of the United States’ involvement in Latin American nations’ politics and economies as one of immigration’s root causes.
“You can’t just blame the little guys that are starving and looking for food, you ought to look at the bigger picture and see why this happened, and it happened because of our screwing around,” he said Friday.
In the lead up to Election Day, both candidates emphasized the high stakes of contemporary politics.
“We are literally in a battle for the heart and soul of our nation,” Cloud said the week before election day.
Cloud supported objections against some states’ 2020 presidential electoral votes in 2021.
Perez echoed Biden and others’ concerns about threats to American democracy, and said he would support legislation meant to strengthen voting and civil rights.
“I think we’re at the verge of authoritarianism one party rule, that’s what I think,” he said.
Cloud will be sworn in for his third full term in the U.S. House on Jan. 3, with the rest of the 118th Congress.