U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud soundly defeated Maclovio Perez to win reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 27th Congressional District race.

Cloud, a Republican who has held his House seat since 2018, secured 64.5% of the vote with 330 of 330 precincts reporting, while Perez, the Democratic nominee and a former broadcast newsman, took 35.5%.

With his victory all but finalized on election night, Cloud said his priorities upon returning to Washington would center on inflation, energy and immigration, all key issues for his campaign and areas where he has strongly criticized the Biden administration.

“The American people are really struggling on a lot of fronts right now,” he said. “Our economy is in shambles, inflation is really hurting people at the kitchen table, where you have to decide between fuel and food. That’s something that we right now as Americans shouldn’t have to be dealing with.”

He thanked GOP supporters at a Victoria County Republican Party results watch party Tuesday night.

“When I talk to the folks up in D.C. I have to work with, I keep reminding them that tonight is, for us, not the finish line but the starting line. Tonight is about the solutions, the opportunities,” he said. “So I know we have a whole lot of work ahead to get our nation back on a sound footing, but it starts with all the work and everything y’all have done over the past few weeks.”

The 2022 election, which Cloud was widely expected to win, was the first in the newly redrawn 27th District, which stretches from Nueces County up to the south half of Bastrop County. It also includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Refugio and Lavaca counties.

His reelection campaign was endorsed by former President Trump in December, and Cloud also spoke at Trump’s rally in Robstown last month. He supported objections against some states’ 2020 presidential electoral votes in 2021.

It is still unclear, as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, whether Cloud will be sworn into a Democratic or Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, but he will have to deal with a Democratic White House either way.

Cloud admitted that advancing his party’s issues would be “a fight,” but said a GOP-controlled House would focus on cutting government spending and increasing congressional oversight of federal immigration policy.

On Wednesday, Perez attributed his loss to a low turnout and a weak performance in the southern part of the district, where he had expected to perform well.

“Where I thought I would come in strongest, I came in weakest,” he said.

Perez also raised concerns about gerrymandering and the future of democratic governance in the U.S., echoing one of his campaign issues.

“I don’t know if we’re going to have a two-party government in the future,” he said.