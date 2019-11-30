Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns said he isn’t ready to stop serving the county.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve Precinct 3 and this county,” Burns said Friday. “I’ve said it before and I’ve said it again: Victoria County is facing a lot of challenges, but in my 15 years of experience, I’ve become proud of my record and what I do.”
Burns, 67, has filed to run for the Republican Party nomination for Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 3 in the 2020 election. He was first elected in 2004.
Among the challenges facing the county, Burns said, the demands for services and costs of services keep going up. He said it’s important to think outside the box to save money.
For example, he said, Victoria County commissioners have been discussing a renovation project at the courthouse that will expand available courtroom space and reconfigure part of the 1967 courthouse.
When commissioners discussed the project in November and pointed out the fact that renovating the courtroom could cost about $124,000 more than originally anticipated, Burns volunteered to begin the work in-house himself.
Alongside a few of his crew members from Precinct 3, he said he worked late into the night for multiple nights and on a Saturday to tear down walls and clear out the space. He said it’s “always exciting” to have a problem and think outside the box to solve it and make something happen.
Another challenge the county is facing, Burns said, is about transparency. He referenced an ongoing controversy that arose from questions from members of the public and local officials about how the county managed the recovery process after Hurricane Harvey. Throughout months of continued questions, Burns said he has made it a priority to “push for complete accountability.”
“And sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I’m proud of doing that,” he said. “A commissioner has got to have nerve enough to stand up for what’s right and say what he thinks, and I think I’ve pretty well proven I’m not afraid to do that.”
Another example of “standing up for what was right” happened a few years ago, Burns said, when the county considered closing the juvenile detention center. Burns said he “fought like crazy” to keep it here.
So far, Burns will face at least one opponent in the primary election in March. James Kurth, a Victoria native and military veteran, has also filed to run as a Republican for the commissioner seat. The filing period ends Dec. 9.
Burns said when a person is elected to serve as a county commissioner, “unless you’re just going through the motions, there’s a heck of a learning curve.” He said in his 15 years, he’s learned the right people to contact to get things done, and done well.
He said his decades of experience in business have helped him make informed decisions and accomplish goals for the county, whether that has involved road work, supporting the Victoria Regional Airport or renaming Patriot Park.
“You’ve got to have enough confidence and the knowledge to do the job, and that’s a big advantage that I have,” he said.
Burns said he tries to operate as efficiently and conservatively as he can without cutting corners. As a fellow taxpayer, he said, he doesn’t just do this work as a county commissioner, but as a fellow community member.
“When I first took the job, I made promises to support law enforcement, to push for full transparency and to work to make my precinct and this county better,” he said. “There are all these promises you make, and sometimes it’s hard to keep them. But I feel like I’ve kept mine.”
