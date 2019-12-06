Adam Vickery has filed to run for the Calhoun County Constable Precinct 3 seat in hopes of serving the community where he grew up.
"I like helping people," he said. "I just like being out there for the community. People need help and I think it takes a special type of person to do law enforcement."
The 41-year-old Republican ran for the constable position in 2016, but was defeated by Bruce Blevins in the March primary for the Republican Party nomination.
He works in the natural gas industry as an operations specialist, but has previous experience in law enforcement.
Vickery graduated from the Wharton County Junior College Police Academy and worked full-time for the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office before becoming a reserve sergeant for the agency.
"We have great law enforcement agencies in our community and I am proud to be a part of that family, so this is just another way I can continue to do that," he said.
Vickery is running on a promise of visibility. If elected, the Olivia-Port Alto resident said he will heavily patrol Precinct 3 and the county.
"I think officer presence is very important," he said. "From the traffic in Point Comfort to the schools, I plan to be visible and available for the citizens, and to work alongside the other agencies. I want to be a constable that is seen and accessible."
Residents who want to contact Vickery can reach him at awvickery@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.