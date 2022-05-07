State constitutional election
1. Lowering taxes for elderly or disabled for schools
Victoria
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Calhoun
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
DeWitt
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Goliad
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Jackson
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Lavaca
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Refugio
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
2. Increasing homestead exemptions from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district
Victoria
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Calhoun
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
DeWitt
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Goliad
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Jackson
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Lavaca
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
Refugio
For: xxxx...xx%
Against: xxxx...xx%
