Sen. John Cornyn will campaign in Victoria on March 2, the day before the Texas primaries.
Cornyn will campaign at the officers’ club at the Victoria Regional Airport, said Bill Pozzi, the chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party. Those interested in attending can arrive starting at 11:30 a.m. and the senator is expected to speak at noon, Pozzi said. The event is free and open to the public, and attendees do not need a ticket or to register in advance.
Cornyn’s visit comes on the eve of Super Tuesday, when Texas and more than 10 other states have their caucuses and primary elections. Voters throughout the state will decide which candidates they want to represent their party during the general elections in November. Cornyn is not expected to face a significant challenge in the Republican primaries, but is preparing for vie for the seat against a Democratic challenger.
Victoria voters of both parties will cast ballots for races county, state and federal candidates on March 3.
