Duane Crocker leads the race for Victoria's District 3 City Council seat after early voting and mail-ballots were counted Saturday evening.
As of 7 p.m. Crocker led with nearly 45% of the votes. Roughly 1,779 votes have been counted so far.
Chad Hall had nearly 29% of the votes, the second highest of any candidate. He was followed by Lee Cantu with 17% and Joe Geistman with about 15%. Aaron Franco had the least with almost 8%.
The district seat was vacated in May when Jeff Bauknight announced his campaign for mayor, after being reelected in the May 1 election.
Five candidates filed to run — Franco, Crocker, Geistman, Cantu and Hall.
Franco, 26, is the financial center manager for Frost Bank. He previously ran and lost against Bauknight in May’s election. If elected, Franco would be the youngest City Council member, which he believes offers him a unique perspective on what younger people in the city want.
Crocker, 51, has been practicing law in Victoria since 1994. He said his priority is effective and responsible use of taxpayer funds. But he also sees the city's master plans as one of the biggest challenges the city is facing and wants to be a part of that process.
Geistman, 37, previously worked in the oil and gas industry, but is currently self-employed. He said he decided to run for Council because he wanted to reassess how tax dollars are spent on city services and infrastructure. Another priority for him is bringing quality economic growth to Victoria.
Cantu, 52, became interested in understanding how the city works during the five years he worked as a safety risk manager for the city of Victoria, he said. He decided to run because he wanted to be more involved and to give back to his community.
Hall, 45, the general manager at Regional Steel Products, also spent a few years working for the city in human resources. He said he wants to bring a team-building leadership style to the city and to focus on improving communication with citizens.
(1) comment
Generally the candidate who spends the most money wins the race. The Victoria Advocate wrote an interesting article about the funds each candidate received and how much they spent. Will there be an exception? We will learn soon.
