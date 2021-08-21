Duane Crocker will be the new Victoria City Council representative for District 3, according to unofficial voting results Saturday evening.
Crocker earned about 55% of the votes. Chad Hall earned 45%. Nearly 1,800 votes were cast during the race, accounting for about 15% of registered voters in the district.
“I’m very excited. Obviously we’re proud of the campaign and excited with the results,” said Crocker. The next step, he said, is familiarizing himself even further with the city’s budget and taxes, as the Council prepares to make a final vote on those next month. “I’m just very excited about the opportunity to get to work and help out Victoria.”
Born and raised in Victoria, Crocker has practiced law in the city since 1994. He also serves as general counsel for the Victoria County Navigation District. He believes he can be a common-sense, fiscally conservative representative for the district.
Hall did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication Saturday evening.
Hall has experience working in human resources for both the city of Victoria and Regional Steel, where he most recently served as general manager. Hall has said he wants to bring a team-building leadership style to the city and focus on improving communication with citizens.
This was the third election for the City Council seat this year. After being reelected to represent District 3 in May, Jeff Bauknight forfeited his seat to run for mayor in a special election.
A special election was then held to fill the vacated District 3 seat in July. There were five candidates on the ballot then, and none were able to secure more than 50% of the votes, the necessary amount to win an election.
A runoff election was then scheduled for Crocker, who led with 42% of the votes in July, and Hall, who earned 23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.