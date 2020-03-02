Crossroads Democratic voters will chose between Charlie Jackson, a Corpus Christi businessman, and Ricardo De La Fuente, a California resident who is also running for office in his home state, during Tuesday’s primary election.
Jackson, 60, is the CEO of the consulting business Acceleros and has worked with businesses throughout Texas and the country during his career. He has an undergraduate degree in government and a master’s degree in technology commercialization, both from the University of Texas at Austin.
Jackson’s top priority for the district is economic development, particularly in the less populous and more rural parts of the region that haven’t seen the massive population and industry growth as in other parts of the state. District 27 spans all or some of 13 counties in South Texas.
De La Fuente did not appear to campaign in Texas, although he listed a Victoria address on his application to be on the ballot. While on the ballot in Texas, De La Fuente was also listed as a Democratic candidate for California’s 21st District, which includes parts of Fresno and Kern counties.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary will challenge U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, the Republican incumbent, in the November general election.
