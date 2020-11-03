Republican incumbent U.S. Representative Michael Cloud is seeking reelection against Democrat Ricardo “Rick” De La Fuente and Libertarian Phil Gray for Texas' 27th Congressional district Tuesday.
Cloud has served one full term as the representative in Washington,d.C., for the district and before that as the Victoria County Republican Party Chair.
He recently introduced the Emergency Savings Account Act, the Women’s Public Health and Safety Act, the Small Business Emergency Savings Account Act and a new Federal Sunset Commission to create a bipartisan commission tasked with reducing wasteful government expenditures.
In the U.S. Congress District 34 race Democratic incumbent Filemon B. Vela ran against Republican Rey Gonzalez, Libertarian Anthony Cristo and Independent Chris B. Royal.
Texas' 27th Congressional District stretches from Corpus Christi through Victoria and on to Bay City along the coast. A corridor of the district’s boundaries also extends almost to Lockhart.
The 34th district includes DeWitt and Goliad counties. It stretches south to the Rio Grande Valley and the border, wrapping around and not including Corpus Christi.
The 117th Congressional session begins Jan. 3.
