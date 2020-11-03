A record-high number of voters in the Crossroads, state and nation were heading to the polls Tuesday, many to cast their ballots for one of two names in the race for president of the United States.
As of end of early voting Friday, 29,279, or 51.6%, ballots had been cast by Victoria County voters.
Victoria County and the Crossroads traditionally is a strong Republican region. In 2016, the region carried the Republican ticket.
In the days ahead of the election, leaders of the Victoria County political parties were predicting different outcomes for the race.
Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party, said that as a history teacher, he looks to the past to predict the future.
In 2016, Trump received 21,275 votes from Victoria County voters, while Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received 8,866, according to the final results calculated by the county elections office.
Pozzi said he expected to see an even greater number of local voters cast their ballots in hopes to reelect Trump in this election. Further, he said he was predicting “an absolute blowout” on the state level and a victory at the national level.
“We’re rural, we’re conservative, and I believe Trump is going to do very well in the middle states and eventually sweep the presidency,” he said.
Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party, said while she expected “Biden to win by a fair margin overall,” she wasn’t expecting Victoria to go blue.
“We don’t have too many Democratic candidates locally, which makes a difference,” she said.
Still, Tally said she predicted that Biden would receive more votes by local voters compared to how many votes Clinton received in 2016. Tally said she had heard throughout the community that there are “a certain number of Republicans who have parted ways with Trump,” which, she said, might lead them to vote differently than they did four years ago.
“It doesn’t mean they’ll vote Democrat down the line, but maybe they’ll vote for Biden for president and Republican candidates for others,” she said.
