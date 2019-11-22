Long before he was first elected, Danny Garcia knew he wanted to serve as a commissioner of Victoria County.
“I thought, ‘This guy gets to help people, this guy gets to fix roads and he gets to do all these things for his community, and one day I want to do that,’” he said. “It was always within me to want to do that.”
Garcia, 58, has announced his intent to seek reelection as a Democrat for Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 1. Garcia was first elected in 2012 and sworn into office in January 2013. He said he plans to formally file soon.
Though Garcia knew he wanted to serve as an elected official in Victoria County for years, he said, he wanted to have experience first to do the job well. He worked for more than 30 years with the Texas Department of Transportation in multiple roles, which he said prepared him for the job.
Precinct 1 of the county encompasses the unincorporated town of Bloomington, where Garcia grew up.
“Some people might look and think, ‘He’s only taking care of the things and people out in the rural area,’” he said, “Well, that’s who mostly needs the help.”
Garcia said what he’s been able to accomplish for the community since being elected has come from his experience and relationships with TxDOT and other local industry partners. For significant projects, he said, he’s been able to receive grants to minimize costs for the county.
For example, in fall 2018, the community celebrated a new sidewalk connecting Bloomington Elementary School to SH 185, one of numerous projects pursued by the county after an 11-year-old boy was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash along SH 185 in 2016. Half of the funding for the project was a grant from Dow Chemical Company.
In the aftermath of the same fatality, Bloomington received a milelong stretch of lighting along SH 185. The funding was donated by Novus International and Ineos Nitriles, Garcia said. TxDOT agreed to pay the monthly electric bill, Garcia said.
More recently, volunteers are currently working on a project to upgrade a run-down basketball court in Bloomington that lies at the site of the former Hatchett Elementary School. Garcia said the project was possible because of another grant from Dow Chemical and other smaller grants as well as volunteers from the county who donated their labor.
“These projects have had a lot of special meaning to a lot of people,” he said. “I’m lucky to have been a small part in helping them happen.”
Garcia said his duties extend far beyond working to upkeep roads and drainage – he has to work for the overall well-being of the community. After Hurricane Harvey, Garcia said he had to step up and defend the residents of Bloomington to make sure they weren't forgotten and got the help they needed. He's worked with numerous groups and organizations to create a 40-house subdivision in Bloomington for Victoria County residents still struggling to recover after Harvey. Construction of the homes is ongoing.
“The way I see it is, if it’s something that helps us to maintain our community or rebuild our community, it has to be done,” he said. “Who else can the community turn to? Who else can they count on?”
Garcia said serving as a commissioner has been the hardest job he’s ever had, but the most rewarding. He credits his wife and God for his ability to give the job all that he has.
“You’re not going to get someone that cares more about that area than me,” he said. “I can promise you that.”
