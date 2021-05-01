A career law enforcement officer challenged the incumbent for the Victoria school board’s District 2 seat.
Incumbent Estella De Los Santos secured 331 votes against challenger Kenneth Wells‘ 128 votes, according to early voting numbers. About 10% of District 2 cast a vote in the May election.
Incumbent Estella De Los Santos, 65, a professor at the University of Houston-Victoria, sought reelection against Kenneth Wells, 55, a deputy for the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
De Los Santos has lived in Victoria since grade school.
Wells has lived in Victoria all of his life.
“I’m thrilled. We worked hard,” De Los Santos said. “I walked many blocks and spoke with many people.”
In this next term, De Los Santos wants to continue to working for Victoria’s kids and improve on facilities.
The candidates have different opinions when it comes to the $156.8 million bond proposal. The bond proposal calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School, Mission Valley Elementary School, repairs district-wide and the addition of playgrounds at each elementary school.
Wells does not support the bond proposal and says the bond is not right for Victoria and the taxpayers.
He said he would rather see a bond where taxpayer money is used more responsibly. The playgrounds should be paid for by the district and not by the taxpayers.
De Los Santos voted as a school board member to put the bond proposal on the ballot.
She said she also voted for it as a Victoria citizen.
The bond proposal would make way for new, innovative programs, she said.
The two also differ in their attitudes toward improving education quality in the district they would serve.
Wells, if elected, would like to play a hands-on role in schools like on the city's Southside where he thinks schools are lacking. He said he would like to see state school ratings increase on the Southside.
De Los Santos said state ratings are based on a test, which does more harm than good. She would rather focus on specialized learning instead of state scores.
Election Day is Saturday and polling locations close at 7 p.m.
