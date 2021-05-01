Incumbent Estella De Los Santos won reelection Saturday to Victoria school board District 2.
De Los Santos earned 469 votes to her challenger Kenneth Wells‘ 214 votes.
De Los Santos, 65, is a professor at the University of Houston-Victoria. She has lived in Victoria since grade school.
Wells, 55, is a deputy for the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. He has lived in Victoria all of his life.
“I’m thrilled. We worked hard,” De Los Santos said Saturday. “I walked many blocks and spoke with many people.”
In this next term, De Los Santos wants to continue to work for Victoria’s kids and improve on facilities.
The candidates have different opinions when it comes to the $156.8 million bond proposal. The bond proposal calls for the rebuild of Stroman Middle School, Mission Valley Elementary School, repairs district-wide and the addition of playgrounds at each elementary school.
Wells did not support the bond proposal and said the bond is not right for Victoria and the taxpayers.
He said he would rather see a bond where taxpayer money is used more responsibly. The playgrounds should be paid for by the district and not by the taxpayers.
De Los Santos voted as a school board member to put the bond proposal on the ballot.
She said she also voted for it as a Victoria citizen.
The bond proposal would make way for new, innovative programs, she said.
The two also differ in ways they would improve the quality of education in the district.
Wells said, if had been elected, would like to play a hands-on role in schools like on the city’s Southside where he thinks schools are lacking. He said he would like to see state school ratings increase on the Southside.
De Los Santos said state ratings are based on a test, which does more harm than good. She would rather focus on specialized learning instead of state scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.