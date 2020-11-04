Democrat Jeff Meyer beat his Republican challenger in the race for Victoria constable Precinct 1.
Meyer won with 3,090 votes or 56.2%, while his opponent, Vicente Flores Jr., received 2,408 votes, or 43.8%, according to the unofficial final results reported by Victoria County.
Results were delayed by a hardware malfunction and not released until about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, elections officials said. Results were updated about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In Texas, constables are licensed peace officers. In addition to their traditional law enforcement responsibilities, constables are responsible for serving warrants and civil papers, including subpoenas, temporary restraining orders, and notices in eviction cases. They also serve as bailiff for their precinct’s justice of the peace court.
Meyer has worked for 36 years in law enforcement, first with the Victoria Police Department and later with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
Flores listed his occupation as a private security officer when he filed to run for constable. Flores, a former Yorktown police officers, was previously charged with official oppression. He witnessed the former Yorktown police chief ask a woman to expose her breasts in exchange for community service credit, and later admitted to not reporting the crime. The charges were dismissed, according to the plea agreement he signed.
Flores has no business in law enforcement. Jeff Meyer represents everything a lawman is supposed to be.
