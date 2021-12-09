Josh Tutt announced on Thursday his intention to challenge Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and run as a Democrat for the office of State Senate in District 18.
“This decision was made with great consideration and care for the people in my community,” Tutt said in a news release. “The fact of the matter is that SD-18’s current senator, Republican Lois Kolkhorst, has never had a serious challenger in any primary or general Senate election.”
Senate District 18 includes over a dozen counties, including parts of the greater Houston area and the Central and Gulf Coast regions of the state, including much of the Crossroads. Kolkhorst has represented the district since 2014.
A seventh generation Texan, Tutt has a vineyard in Burleson County with his husband, Rick. He earned his degree in computer science from Texas A&M University and worked in the Information Technology industry in the Brazos Valley for over seven years, according to his website.
Tutt describes himself as a progressive. On his website he outlines rural infrastructure, expanded health care access, public education, preservation of the environment, voting rights, responsible gun ownership, reducing unwanted pregnancies and personal freedom as some of his priorities.
He decided to run for Senate District 18 after having numerous community leaders and members of the Texas State Democratic Executive Committee urge him to challenge Kolkhorst.
“As an openly gay, progressive, grassroots activist with a vested interest in seeing our rural communities thrive, I’m prepared to answer that call today,” Tutt said in a press release.
Previously, in November, Tutt filed to run for House District 17. Later that month, Democrat Madeline Eden also filed as a candidate.
“It’s a rare and exciting thing for us to have two progressive Democrats running in an election in rural Texas,” said Tutt. “I know HD-17 is in good hands with Madeline in the fight.”
Tutt is the vice president of Pride Community Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing resources and support to the Brazos Valley’s LGBTQ community. He also serves as secretary for the Texas Young Democrats Rural Caucus.
