Democratic constable candidate Scott Townsend is asking Victoria County Precinct 1 voters for a chance to serve.

"It puts me back in a position where I can start giving back to the community again," said Townsend, a 58-year-old DaCosta resident. 

If elected, Townsend would work with Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace MaryAnn Rivera, who is also a Democrat.

Precinct 1 residents began asking Townsend to consider running after former Precinct 1 constable Jesse Garza was indicted on sexual assault and corruption charges in 2018.

Before that, Townsend spent 23 years at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and a year in Afghanistan where he worked as a law enforcement contractor.

Townsend is employed currently as a contract private security guard at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building in Victoria and as a deputy fire marshal in Victoria County.

He has also served seven years on the Bloomington School Board and as fire chief for the DaCosta Volunteer Fire Department.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

