Democratic constable candidate Scott Townsend is asking Victoria County Precinct 1 voters for a chance to serve.
"It puts me back in a position where I can start giving back to the community again," said Townsend, a 58-year-old DaCosta resident.
If elected, Townsend would work with Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace MaryAnn Rivera, who is also a Democrat.
Precinct 1 residents began asking Townsend to consider running after former Precinct 1 constable Jesse Garza was indicted on sexual assault and corruption charges in 2018.
Before that, Townsend spent 23 years at the Victoria County Sheriff's Office and a year in Afghanistan where he worked as a law enforcement contractor.
Townsend is employed currently as a contract private security guard at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building in Victoria and as a deputy fire marshal in Victoria County.
He has also served seven years on the Bloomington School Board and as fire chief for the DaCosta Volunteer Fire Department.
