Incumbent Mike Bennett defeated challenger Mary Ellen “Princess” Flores Tuesday in the race to serve as Goliad County judge.
Bennett, 69, took 1,918 votes, or about 57%, according to unofficial final results, which were released at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. His opponent Flores, 60, took 1,449 votes or the remaining 43%.
"We're happy it turned out the way it did and we have a good court to work with now and we cleaned out some of the people that didn't need to be there anymore," Bennett said. "We're very happy and we look forward to the next four years."
Bennett, a Republican, was first elected into office in 2018. Before that, he worked in law enforcement and had 25 years of business experience.
After achieving reelection, Bennett plans to continue to build the Goliad County economy, he said.
"Balanced budgets and building the economic platform for Goliad. That's why we started and that's why we ran again," Bennett said.
Bennett's priorities include focusing on bringing in new business, maintaining a balanced budget, increasing the value of the county, increasing county pay where it is needed, lowering taxes and increasing law enforcement.
Since he took office, Bennett has passed four balanced budgets and has worked with the Coleto Creek Power Plant landlords to try to bring new industry to Goliad, he said.
The power plant is expected to create a tax revenue shortfall of $1.15 million in the county when it closes in 2027. During his time in office, the county has already made up the shortfall, he said.
“Thank you so much to the voters of Goliad for supporting us and we look forward to serving them," Bennett said. "we appreciate it."
Flores, a Democrat, has worked in the county and district clerk offices for more than 40 years and was encouraged to run by the community before she retires from the clerk’s office this year. She had hoped if she was elected that experience and knowledge would unite the county to meet its goals.
If she had been elected as county judge she would have focused on creating a collaborative environment between the various governmental agencies and the people of the county work toward the best direction for the county, she said, She would have also looked to promote the county more to increase tourist tax revenue.
Bennett will begin his second term Jan. 1.