To help educate our readers on the candidates seeking their party’s nomination in the March 3 primary, the Advocate is publishing a series of profiles on area candidates in contested races. This profile is on Democratic candidates for Victoria County constable Precinct 1. The winner will be on the Nov. 3. general election ballot.
- Scott Townsend
- 58
- DaCosta
- Contract private security guard at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building in Victoria
- Graduated from Bloomington High School, holds machine shop operator certificate from Texas State Technical College, worked in law enforcement since 1983, holds advanced peace officer certificate.
- Former Bloomington School board member, fire chief with the DaCosta Volunteer Fire Department, member of the National Rifle Association and member of the Texas State Rifle Association.
- Married for 34 years, has three adult children, four grandchildren and one three-legged Chihuahua.
Contact: crimebuster211@gmail.com
- and 361-935-4313.
Why do you want to serve as constable?
It’s being a part of the community and giving back. It goes back to being in the volunteer fire department. I was in that before I got into law enforcement. We drop everything at the drop of a hat and go.
I will be out there, being visible, being seen. If someone has a question, they can call me. It’s just being out in the community. As constable, I can still help the people in the entire Precinct 1 area.
- Jeff Meyer
- 57
- Victoria
- Retired
- Graduated from Victoria High School, 36 years in law enforcement, graduated from the Victoria Police Department’s police academy and holds master peace officer’s certificate.
- Son of former Victoria County Sheriff Dalton “Dutch” Meyer. Member and elder at Grace Presbyterian Church
- Married, two adult children.
Contact: sgt_townsend@yahoo.com
Why do you want to serve as constable?
Growing up in a law enforcement home and seeing the difference my father, former sheriff Dutch Meyer made within the community, highly influenced me in pursuing a career public service.
Serving the citizens of Victoria County for 36 years was my life and a pleasure, a life not easy to leave. I want to continue serving the people of Victoria County and Precinct 1 as your constable.
I bring to the residents of Precinct 1 a constable that will be fair, honest, dependable and experienced.
Currently being retired gives me the time needed to meet needs and requirements of the constable job while also conducting patrol activities within the precinct to deter criminal activity.
