DeWitt County
City of Cuero
Mayor
Randy Saenz: xxx...xx%
Sara Post Meyer: xxx...xx%
Council District 2
Terry Glover: xxx...xx%
Doyle Cruz: xxx...xx%
Sadie Saenz
Charter Amendments
Fill Vacancies
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
Administrative services
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
Initiative referendum and Recall
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
Financial Procedure
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
Meyersville ISD
Bond election
$5 million for school facilities
For: xxx...xx%
Against: xxx...xx%
City of Yoakum
City Council
Place 4
John S. Pelech: xxx...xx%
Sean Mooney: xxx...xx%
Place 5
Michael Brandt: xxx...xx%
Billy Goodrich: xxx...xx%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.