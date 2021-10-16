Victoria County residents will have the opportunity to decide on potential changes to the state’s Constitution on issues affecting religious services, qualifications for judges, and caregiver rights among other things.
The election is Nov. 2 and early voting is Monday through Oct. 29.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 18-22 and Oct. 25-27. Over the weekend, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 24. During the last two days of early voting, Oct. 28 and 29, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Polls will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
Election Day polling places
|Polling place
|Address
|Precinct number
|Hopkins Academy Front Foyer
|101 Hopkins Road
|1
|Victoria County Courthouse
|115 N Bridge St.
|2
|Trinity Episcopal Church
|1501 N Glass St.
|3
|Patti Welder Middle School-Gym
|1604 E. North St.
|4
|Crain Elementary School-Cafeteria
|2706 N. Azalea Ave.
|5
|Family Worship Center
|501 Sam Houston Drive
|6
|O'Connor Magnet School-Cafeteria
|3402 Bobolink St.
|7
|Shields Elementary School-Hall
|3400 Bluebonnet St
|8
|Fine Arts Center Annex
|1002 Sam Houston Drive
|10
|Precinct 4 Portable Building
|14721 J-2 Ranch Road
|11
|Placedo VFD
|284 N. Williams St.
|12
|Bloomington Elementary-Library
|200 N. Leonard St.
|13
|DaCosta VFD
|144 Commerce Ave
|14
|Howell Middle School
|2502 Fannin Drive
|17
|Aloe Elementary School
|62 Chaparral Drive
|18
|Smith Elementary School
|2901 Erwin St.
|19
|Service Supply of Victoria, Inc
|16012 NW Zac Lentz Pkwy.
|20
|Vickers Elementary School
|708 Glascow St
|21
|Mission Valley VFD
|34 Reinecke Road
|22
|Precinct No. 2 Service Center
|13323 Nursery Drive
|23
|Grace Memory Chapel
|8919 US 87 N.
|24
|Rowland Elementary School
|2706 Leary Lane
|25
|Telferner Methodist Church
|81 Old Highway Road
|26
|Inez VFD
|296 Railroad St.
|27
|Wood Hi Community Center
|101 Wood Hi School Road
|28
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1002 Santa Barbara
|29
|Our Savior's Lutheran Church
|4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
|30
|Tanglewood Clubhouse
|401 Rosewood
|31
|VISD Administration Building
|102 Profit Drive
|32
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|704 Mallette Drive
|33
|Dudley Magnet School
|3307 Callis St.
|34
|F. W. Gross
|1208 S Navarro St
|35
|Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
|2805 N. Navarro St.
Locations, where voters can cast their ballots, will vary throughout early voting and Election Day. However, residents will always be able to vote at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., throughout the entire election period.
Qualified residents, wishing to apply for a ballot by mail, must have their applications received by Oct. 22. To qualify you must be 65 years of age or older, have a disability that prevents you from entering a polling location, be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense, or absent from the county during the early voting period and on election day.
The eight constitutional amendments will address raffle tickets, county government, religious services, qualification for judges, caregiver visits, and property tax exemptions.
Two of the issues, which address restrictions on religious services and nursing home visitors, were written in response to issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposed amendments were passed as bills during this year’s legislative session, but they must be approved by a majority of voters in the state before they can be officially added to the Constitution.
For more information about the bills, check out The League of Women Voters’ guide at lwvtexas.org.
