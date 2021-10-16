Generic Election logo
Victoria County residents will have the opportunity to decide on potential changes to the state’s Constitution on issues affecting religious services, qualifications for judges, and caregiver rights among other things.

The election is Nov. 2 and early voting is Monday through Oct. 29.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 18-22 and Oct. 25-27. Over the weekend, polls will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 24. During the last two days of early voting, Oct. 28 and 29, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polls will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

Election Day polling places

Voters can vote at any polling place on election day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Polling place Address Precinct number
Hopkins Academy Front Foyer 101 Hopkins Road 1
Victoria County Courthouse 115 N Bridge St. 2
Trinity Episcopal Church 1501 N Glass St. 3
Patti Welder Middle School-Gym 1604 E. North St. 4
Crain Elementary School-Cafeteria 2706 N. Azalea Ave. 5
Family Worship Center 501 Sam Houston Drive 6
O'Connor Magnet School-Cafeteria 3402 Bobolink St. 7
Shields Elementary School-Hall 3400 Bluebonnet St 8
Fine Arts Center Annex 1002 Sam Houston Drive 10
Precinct 4 Portable Building 14721 J-2 Ranch Road 11
Placedo VFD 284 N. Williams St. 12
Bloomington Elementary-Library 200 N. Leonard St. 13
DaCosta VFD 144 Commerce Ave 14
Howell Middle School 2502 Fannin Drive 17
Aloe Elementary School 62 Chaparral Drive 18
Smith Elementary School 2901 Erwin St. 19
Service Supply of Victoria, Inc 16012 NW Zac Lentz Pkwy. 20
Vickers Elementary School 708 Glascow St 21
Mission Valley VFD 34 Reinecke Road 22
Precinct No. 2 Service Center 13323 Nursery Drive 23
Grace Memory Chapel 8919 US 87 N. 24
Rowland Elementary School 2706 Leary Lane 25
Telferner Methodist Church 81 Old Highway Road 26
Inez VFD 296 Railroad St. 27
Wood Hi Community Center 101 Wood Hi School Road 28
DeLeon Elementary School 1002 Santa Barbara 29
Our Savior's Lutheran Church 4102 N. Ben Jordan St. 30
Tanglewood Clubhouse 401 Rosewood 31
VISD Administration Building 102 Profit Drive 32
Holy Family Catholic Church 704 Mallette Drive 33
Dudley Magnet School 3307 Callis St. 34
F. W. Gross 1208 S Navarro St 35
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center 2805 N. Navarro St.

Locations, where voters can cast their ballots, will vary throughout early voting and Election Day. However, residents will always be able to vote at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., throughout the entire election period.

Qualified residents, wishing to apply for a ballot by mail, must have their applications received by Oct. 22. To qualify you must be 65 years of age or older, have a disability that prevents you from entering a polling location, be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense, or absent from the county during the early voting period and on election day.

The eight constitutional amendments will address raffle tickets, county government, religious services, qualification for judges, caregiver visits, and property tax exemptions.

Two of the issues, which address restrictions on religious services and nursing home visitors, were written in response to issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed amendments were passed as bills during this year’s legislative session, but they must be approved by a majority of voters in the state before they can be officially added to the Constitution.

For more information about the bills, check out The League of Women Voters’ guide at lwvtexas.org.

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government. Questions, tips, or ideas? Let me know cdelaura@vicad.com or (361) 580-6511



