Early voting begins Monday in the Republican and Democratic parties runoff elections.
In Victoria County voters will determine the Republican nominees for county sheriff and tax assessor/collector, according to the sample ballot.
On the ballot for sheriff are Justin Marr and Dale Fowler. The winner will not have a Democratic opponent in November.
In the race for tax assessor/collector are Ashley Hernandez and David Hagan. The winner will face Democratic nominee Jane Bernal in November.
In the Democratic runoff, voters will determine the nominee for U.S. Senate between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West. The winner will face incumbent Senator John Cornyn.
Also, Democratic voters will determine the nominee for state railroad commission between Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto “ Beto” Alonza.
In Victoria County, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and July 6-8, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. July 9-10. The polling place will be closed Friday in observance of July Fourth holiday, according to the Victoria County Election Administrator’s website.
Voting will take place in Classroom A of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is July 2, according to the website.
To be eligible to vote in the Republican runoff, the person must have voted in the Republican primary in March or not voted at all. To be eligible to vote in the Democratic party runoff the voter must have voted in the Democratic primary in March or not voted at all.
A voter must show one of the following forms of acceptable photo identification before voting Texas driver license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. military identification card, U.S. citizenship certificate or U.S. passport.
For more information, go to vctxelections.org/ or call 361- 576-0124.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.