Early voting for the Victoria City Council District 3 runoff special election begins Wednesday.
Registered voters in District 3 will be able to choose between Duane Crocker and Chad Hall to represent them on City Council.
How long does early voting last?
Early voting will begin Wednesday and end Aug. 17. During that time, registered voters can cast their ballots at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Saturdays and Sundays, when polls will be closed, and on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Can I still apply for a ballot by mail?
Yes. Applications for a ballot by mail must be received by Aug. 10. To be eligible to vote by mail, you must meet one of these requirements:
- Be 65 years of age or older
- Have a disability preventing you from entering a polling location
- Be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense
- Be absent from the county during the early voting period and on the day of the election.
Election day for the runoff election is Aug. 21.
Four polling locations will be open for District 3 voters on Aug. 21:
- Vickers Elementary School, cafeteria, 708 Galscow St.
- Rowland Elementary School, Room 2, 2706 Leary Ln.
- Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Hall, 704 Mallette Dr.
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Department, Classroom A, 2805 N. Navarro St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.